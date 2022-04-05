MANILA — Sixteen music artists, including Jolina Magdangal, Moira dela Torre, and Kyla, are set to release an original song in support of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Music executives Jonathan Manalo and Rox Santos shared a snippet of the track, titled “Leni Laban,” with glimpses of the involved singers in the recording studio.

Joining Magdangal, dela Torre, and Kyla are OPM veterans Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel, Mark Escueta, Bayang Barrios, Erik Santos, Yael Yuzon, and Bullet Dumas.

Jason Dy, JM Yosures, Janine Berdin, and JK Labajo are also part of the recording.

Most of the artists lending their voice to “Leni Laban” have appeared at least once at a campaign rally of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The song is seen as the latest high-profile collaboration of personalities from showbiz and the arts in support of Robredo’s bid for the presidency.

Just recently, theater artists staged a free musical event to “introduce undecided voters to the platforms of [Robredo and Pangilinan].”

