OPM icon Ely Buendia performs at the Iloilo City campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in February 2022. Screenshot

MANILA — OPM icon Ely Buendia has re-released his song “Metro” with new lyrics supportive of presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo, and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Record label Offshore Music described the track as a “new version of the timely Metro, with updated lyrics for Ely’s candidates of choice.”

“Metro” was originally released in March 2021 as the anthem of a voter’s education campaign by We Need A Leader PH, and spoke about voting for a capable president in general.

The new version has significant changes, with words vouching for the leadership of Robredo and Pangilinan heard in verses and the chorus.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC

Buendia has been a visible figure in the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign. Notably, he performed at the tandem’s Iloilo campaign stop in February. On stage, he similarly tweaked lyrics of The Eraserheads song “Pare Ko,” to call on support for the aspirants.

Buendia expressed his support for Robredo as early as September 2021, even before she launched her presidential bid.

At the time, Buendia tweeted in jest that Eraserheads would reunite if Robredo decides to run for president. Just over a week later, on October 7, Robredo declared her candidacy, spurring fans of the band to follow up on Buendia’s pronouncement.

Buendia would later clarify that his tweet about the reunion was a joke — but emphasized that he is “dead serious” about backing Robredo.

The two eventually met face to face in November, when Buendia personally handed Robredo a 25th anniversary vinyl copy of the Eraserheads’ debut album "Ultraelectromagneticpop."