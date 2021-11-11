MANILA — “Nabulabog opisina!”

This was how Vice President Leni Robredo described being visited by OPM icon Ely Buendia on Thursday night, to personally hand a gift.

“Ely Buendia in the house!” Robredo wrote on her personal Facebook page, sharing photos of her with the former Eraserheads frontman as well as the present he handed to her.

“He gave me this Eraserheads 25th Anniversary Limited Edition on vinyl… Thank you, Ely. Nakita mo kung gaano kadami fans mo sa office namin,” she added.

The meeting came more than a month after Buendia tweeted in jest, in late September, that Eraserheads would reunite if Robredo decides to run for president.

Just over a week later, on October 7, Robredo declared her presidential bid, spurring fans of the Eraserheads to follow up on Buendia’s pronouncement.

Buendia would later clarify that his tweet about the reunion was a joke — but emphasized he is “dead serious” about his support for Robredo.

“I may joke about frivolous things like an old band getting back together, but I’m dead serious about our people’s future,” he said on October 10.

“I wish I had more time to chat with fans, some of whom I’m pretty sure don’t share my political views. But for a few mins we found a common ground and that is humanity. This is something we all share, and something that must resonate the most in a leader,” he said, using the hashtag #LetLeniLead.