OPM icon Ely Buendia performs at the Iloilo City campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on Friday. Screenshot

With fireworks-lit sky as his backdrop and facing a sea of pink, OPM icon Ely Buendia made good on his pledge to lend his voice to Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid for presidency.

At the Iloilo Sports Complex, the former Eraserheads frontman helped close the vice president’s campaign rally on Friday on a high note, singing his iconic tunes. (See the 4:08:00 mark of the video below.)

His performance of “Pare Ko” notably had tweaked lyrics, to call on support for Robredo and her running-mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The reworked lyrics went:

O pare ko, meron ka bang maipapayo?

Kung wala, okay lang

Basta’t iboto niyo si Leni at si Kiko

At dito kayo ay ayos na

Buendia, who wore pink, also performed “Alapaap” and “Ligaya” to a crowd of thousands who had gathered as early as noon for what’s been dubbed as the “People’s Rally.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Robredo and her three daughters — Aikia, Tricia, and Jillian — all fans of Buendia and the Eraserheads, were seen in high spirits as they sang along to the band’s enduring hits.

Buendia, who was among the several celebrities who attended the rally, has expressed his support for Robredo as early as September 2021, even before she launched her presidential bid.

At the time, Buendia tweeted in jest that Eraserheads would reunite if Robredo decides to run for president. Just over a week later, on October 7, Robredo declared her candidacy, spurring fans of the band to follow up on Buendia’s pronouncement.

Buendia would later clarify that his tweet about the reunion was a joke — but emphasized he is “dead serious” about backing Robredo.

The two eventually met face to face in November, when Buendia personally handed Robredo a limited-edition vinyl record of Eraserheads' 25th anniversary compilation.