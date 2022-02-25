Celebrity couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano share a sweet moment as they co-host a portion of the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan grand rally in Iloilo City on Friday. Screenshot

“Jowa reveal!” went the lively chant at a campaign rally Friday which prompted host Cherry Pie Picache to call on her boyfriend and fellow screen veteran Edu Manzano on stage.

Picache and Manzano were among over a dozen celebrities who joined the rally of presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo, and her running-mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

The two are vocal supporters of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, with Picache joining numerous rallies of the candidates prior to their Iloilo City stop.

This time, Picache had personal company.

Initially going on stage solo, Picache expressed and called on support for the presidential and vice-presidential bids of Robredo and Pangilinan, as well as their senatorial slate.

Picache then playfully used “Marites” in addressing the crowd, as she prepared to introduce Manzano. The shift in her tone was apparently enough indication where she was headed.

“Edu! Edu! Edu!” the crowd chanted.

Then, “Jowa reveal!” and “Sana all!”

The celebrity couple obliged; Manzano, who is Ilonggo, went on stage, greeting the attendees in their local language.

Like Picache, Manzano voiced his support for the candidates — and then gave in to teasing chants from the crowd.

Twice they kissed. The second time, Picache quipped, “Ang sarap ng Ilonggo!” to loud shrieks.

They went on to introduce a video showing fellow showbiz personalities who are backing the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, including Marjorie Barretto, Ogie Alcasid, and Jose Mari Chan.

Picache, 51, and Manzano, 66, went public with their relationship in late 2021.

They previously said this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They rekindled their romance when they became co-stars in the primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You,” which concluded in January.

