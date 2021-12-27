Luis Manzano reacts to his father Edu and Cherry Pie Picache’s affectionate moment during their joint interview. YouTube: Luis Manzano

MANILA — Luis Manzano warmly welcomed his former co-star Cherry Pie Picache as part of his family in an interview with the screen veteran and the TV host’s father, Edu Manzano, about their rekindled romance.

In his YouTube series “Luis Listens,” the younger Manzano sat down with his father and his current girlfriend, whose relationship has been the subject of headlines and viral posts since they went public with it in November.

“In fairness, kinikilig ako sa inyo,” Luis told his guests, as he related to viewers how they are affectionate towards each other behind the cameras.

Edu and Cherry Pie revealed that this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

“After the 20 years, lagi kaming nanatiling magkaibigan,” Edu said. “We never drifted apart. We’d always see each other sa iba’t ibang okasyon, sa iba’t ibang gatherings. We would always be talking sincerely. We knew that we still like each other.”

Cherry Pie shared similarly, saying: “We remained friends and we would always see each other. And every time we see each other there is tension, which is a good thing, and something different.

“Every time na magkikita kami, you’d think na, ‘Parang iba pa rin ‘yung tingin niya.’ Pero I’d always dismiss it, kasi nga, di ba, charmer siya, e.”

Over the past two decades, both Edu and Cherry Pie had respective relationships. “Nagkakasalisihan,” was how Luis described their situation, explaining that during the time Edu was in a relationship, Cherry Pie happened to be single, and vice versa.

FALLING INTO PLACE

When they were cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020, Edu and Cherry Pie both happened to be available. But even then, there were “no expectations,” Edu recalled.

Their friendship, however, had a chance to deepen, owing to seeing each other every day during quarantined cycles of filming. It was during the production of the show that they finally came by their second chance — and seized it.

“He is a good man. His intentions, his heart,” Cherry Pie said, when asked what qualities she likes most about Edu. “His world revolves around his children, that’s a given. But with people, grabe, ang bait. Iisipin niya lahat ng tao, huli siya.”

Edu, meanwhile, spoke highly of Cherry Pie’s work ethic and principles, and expressed appreciation for her acts of service. “Ganoon lang talaga siya, maasikaso. Gusto lang niya makapagsilbi, makapagpakita ng pagmamahal,” he said.

Luis, whose friendship with Cherry Pie dates back to the fantaserye “Kampanerang Kuba” where they co-starred in 2005, also shared his appreciation for the actress, in light of the new joy she has brought to his father.

“Si Tita Pie, I’ve always considered her a friend in the industry. I’m very thankful na things fell into place, because now, I consider you family na talaga,” Luis said.

“I’m seeing my dad, and I can see how happy he is right now and how content and fulfilled he is. I can see it. At the same time, I’m hoping and praying it’s exactly the same for you.”