Nio Tria is the only son of screen veteran Cherry Pie Picache, who is now in a relationship with Edu Manzano. Instagram: @niotria, @yescpicache

MANILA — Cherry Pie Picache’s son only has supportive words for her new romance with fellow screen veteran Edu Manzano, saying his mother “deserves to be happy.”

Nio Tria, 19, is the only son of Picache with her ex-partner Gary Tria. The former couple separated in 2006.

Picache, 51, and Manzano, 66 — who are co-stars in the ongoing teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” — went public with their relationship in November.

Nio was asked about his mother’s relationship with Manzano on Monday, during a virtual media conference for “Saying Goodbye,” the mini-series where he co-stars with Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin.

“Masaya naman po lahat with everything that’s happening right now. Siyempre noong lumabas na sa balita na they are dating, hindi na ako nagulat. Siyempre, alam ko na before pa na pinupuntahan ni Tito Edu ‘yung mom ko, so nami-meet ko na siya. I get to interact with him, talk to him as well.

“Noong nalaman ko na nalabas na online, sabi ko, ‘Okay, that’s good,’ na alam na ng mga ibang tao. Sana supportive sila. And I’m really happy na supportive lahat ng tao. Nagulat kaming lahat na naging trending,” he said.

Nio added: “I’m just really happy for my mom, kasi nakikita ko naman na masaya siya ngayon. She deserves to be happy.”

Asked whether he approves of Manzano as his mother’s partner, he answered, “Boto naman po.”

Nio had a playful response when he took his turn sharing what he wishes for this Christmas.

“Siyempre kasi happy na rin ‘yung mom ko, gusto ko rin maging happy! Joke lang! Siyempre, happy in general,” he said.

Turning serious, he went on: “What I wish for Christmas is to spend time with my friends and family… Iba talaga ‘yung feeling to be close to someone, to feel them, and to hug them, to touch them. That’s all I wish naman for Christmas. Siyempre, ‘yung health, health ng family namin.”

As a showbiz newcomer, Nio shares the same home network as Picache, ABS-CBN. Priot to “Saying Goodbye,” he was launched as part of teen group Squad Plus.

Nio admittedly feels “pressured” as a debuting actor, in light of his mother’s storied career as an acclaimed actress.

“She reminds me naman na ‘yung mga expectations na ‘yun, hindi mo kailangan i-meet. Ang importante, you know for yourself na you did your best, you work hard, and you prepare. Siyempre, may pressure pero I try to look at it na pang-motivation siya sa akin,” he said.

Nio is looking forward to the opportunity to share the screen with Picache, particularly for a dramatic scene.

“In the future, I’d be excited to work with my mom sa mga scenes na ganoon. I feel like you ‘yung chemistry namin okay, siyempre kasi nanay ko siya,” he said, laughing.