The Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 with Ely Buendia’s departure, but reunited for a number of appearances over the years, including this endorsement of a telecom brand in 2016. FILE

MANILA — Eraserheads fans are now counting on the Philippines’ Fab 4 reuniting, after Vice-President Leni Robredo announced running for president in the 2022 elections.

Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia earlier said the condition for a possible reunion would be if Robredo were to seek the highest position in the country.

“Pag tumakbo si Leni,” Buendia tweeted in September, in response to a fan asking if there is chance that the members would come together again.

Pag tumakbo si Leni https://t.co/MXy0Y7JAio — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) September 28, 2021

Robredo did announce her bid for president on Thursday, prompting many Eraserhads fans to follow up with Buendia about his earlier statement.

As of writing, Buendia has yet to address the fresh clamor for his reunion with band mates Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro, and Raimund Marasigan.

The Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 with Buendia’s departure, after 13 years.

Here are some of the reactions to Robredo’s declaration of her bid for president in relation to the Eraserheads, ranging from imagined campaign jingles to Buendia being pressured, in jest, to follow through with his statement:

Eheads, sound check? — Ted Te (@TedTe) October 7, 2021

Your move, Eraserheads. — Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) October 7, 2021

akala ata ng twitter nag-drop siya ng album 😭😭😭 #LabanLeni2022 pic.twitter.com/cXbJJ5WHsr — nævace (@acesiIog) October 7, 2021

eheads reunion for leni's campaign rally? YES YES??? https://t.co/CowPpDobL0 — #EXOLsForLeni #KPopStansForLeni (@myeontague) October 7, 2021

Please remember that if Leni runs, we must expect Eraserheads to do her jingle. — Rowhe Siy (@rowheyourboat) October 5, 2021

Eraserheads come back 🥰 let’s goo!!! — Ralph Malibunas (@ralphhmalibunas) October 7, 2021