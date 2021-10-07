MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo dominated Twitter trends in the Philippines after she announced her candidacy for president in 2022.
As of 2:20 p.m. Thursday, #LabanLeni2022 was the top trending topic on the microblogging platform.
Pink, the color donned by Robredo’s supporters who encouraged her to run, was also on the Twitter trending list.
Also on the Twitter trending list was “Lalaban tayo,” a phrase used by Robredo in announcing her candidacy.
"Buong-buo ang loob ko ngayon. Kailangan nating palayain ang sarili mula sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon. Lalaban ako. Lalaban tayo,” she said.
Also trending was the band Eraserheads, whose lead vocalist Ely Buendia teased a possible reunion if Robredo agreed to seek the presidency.
Robredo on Thursday announced her bid for the presidency in next year's elections, which she cast as a fight for the country's survival.
The vice president, earlier picked by coalition opposition 1Sambayan as its presidential bet, cited the crucial need for decent leadership amid the pandemic, when Filipinos have been struggling to get the help they need.
Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan will be Robredo's running mate, sources told ABS-CBN News.
