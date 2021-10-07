MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo dominated Twitter trends in the Philippines after she announced her candidacy for president in 2022.

As of 2:20 p.m. Thursday, #LabanLeni2022 was the top trending topic on the microblogging platform.

I am so honored to run as Senator under the slate of our next President @lenirobredo. #LabanLeni2022 pic.twitter.com/2FZTCHbsK7 — Sonny Trillanes IV (@TrillanesSonny) October 7, 2021

Since I was 12, I’ve been looking forward to the day where my Ates and I have Mama all to ourselves again, but I guess that would have to wait :)



Mama, I’ve never been more proud to be your daughter. Happy I get to cast my vote for you this time around 🇵🇭 #LabanLeni2022 pic.twitter.com/zovM0FIUuK — Jillian Robredo (@jillrobredo) October 7, 2021

Pink, the color donned by Robredo’s supporters who encouraged her to run, was also on the Twitter trending list.

You can sit with us yes po opo, Regina George be shookt. Tomorrow, we stand together. 💥#DapatSiLeni#LabanLeni2022 pic.twitter.com/pjziIKiVSl — Dapat Si Leni! (@DapatSiLeni) October 6, 2021

Also on the Twitter trending list was “Lalaban tayo,” a phrase used by Robredo in announcing her candidacy.

"Buong-buo ang loob ko ngayon. Kailangan nating palayain ang sarili mula sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon. Lalaban ako. Lalaban tayo,” she said.

“Ang pag-ibig, nasusukat hindi lang sa pagtitiis, kundi sa kahandaang lumaban. Ang nagmamahal, kailangang ipaglaban ang minamahal.”



Lalaban tayo. 🎀 pic.twitter.com/lf54nBEHUk — Tricia Robredo (@jpgrobredo) October 7, 2021

Also trending was the band Eraserheads, whose lead vocalist Ely Buendia teased a possible reunion if Robredo agreed to seek the presidency.

Eheads, sound check? — Ted Te (@TedTe) October 7, 2021

Robredo on Thursday announced her bid for the presidency in next year's elections, which she cast as a fight for the country's survival.

The vice president, earlier picked by coalition opposition 1Sambayan as its presidential bet, cited the crucial need for decent leadership amid the pandemic, when Filipinos have been struggling to get the help they need.

Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan will be Robredo's running mate, sources told ABS-CBN News.