(From left) Nica del Rosario, Gab Pangilinan, Phi Palmos, Vic Robinson, Tanya Manalang, and Reb Atadero perform during the ‘Teatro Robredo-Pangilinan’ musical event on Sunday. Screenshot: Team Leni Robredo

MANILA — Over 30 theater artists gathered Sunday to express in music their support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and the vice-presidential candidacy of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, in the latest high-profile endorsement of the tandem from showbiz and the arts.

Held at the Leni-Kiko Volunteer Center in Quezon City, “Teatro Robredo-Pangilinan” unfolded as a three-hour concert featuring numbers from various plays whose creators and cast members are backing the campaign.

Among the performers were Alfritz Blanche, Anton Posadas, Arman Ferrer, Carla Guevarra-Laforteza, Chesko Rodriguez, Diego Aranda, Dingdong Rosales, Floyd Tena, Jay Barrameda, Jep Go, Jillian Itaas-Quiñon, Jim Ferrer, Jon Abella, Josh Ramirez, Jourdan Bartolome, and Justine Peña.

MC dela Cruz, Nelsito Gomez, Nica del Rosario, Peachy Guevara, Phi Palmos, Raul Montesa, Reb Atadero, Ronah Rostata, Sarah Facuri, SPIT, Tanya Manalang, Teetin Villanueva, Vic Robinson, and Vyen Villanueva also took the stage, with Charm Aranton and Harly Daria as hosts.

Notable numbers included “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” featuring cast members of the hit musical based on the tunes of Eraserheads. The song’s composer and former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia has been a visible figure in the election campaign of Robredo and Pangilinan.

The event closed with Nica del Rosario and Gab Pangilinan performing “Rosas,” a pop ballad composed by del Rosario for the campaign which has topped digital charts and has since become an anthem for Robredo’s bid for the presidency.

The first Teatro Robredo-Pangilinan concert was organized to “introduce undecided voters to the platforms of [Robredo and Pangilinan],” as it opened the venue’s gates to those in the vicinity.

“Kami po ang mga katuwang ng teatro na naninindigan para sa mahusay at matibay na pamamahala at makabayang pagtatanghal,” the group said.