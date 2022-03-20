Emerald Avenue turns pink as tens of thousands join VP Leni campaign rally

Emerald Avenue in Pasig City turned pink on Sunday as tens of thousands of supporters gathered in the biggest show of force yet for presidential candidate Leni Robredo and runningmate Kiko Pangilinan.

Various official and unofficial estimates placed Sunday's crowd at the PasigLaban rally at 80,000 to as high as 130,000.

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo filled Emerald Avenue in Pasig City for her campaign rally on March 20, 2022. ABS-CBN News

In a Facebook post, Robredo thanked the thousands "who braved the heat, stood for hours, shouted, chanted, and sang with us yesterday."

"My heart is full💖💖 Thank you to the thousands who braved the heat, stood for hours, shouted, chanted, and sang with us yesterday. Thank you, most specially, to the PASIGLABAN Organizers (our Pasig volunteers) for all the sleepless nights, for going beyond all our expectations, and all the love you poured in," she said.

"Thank you to our guest performers, who not only performed for free, but risked, and continue to risk, their careers because of their great love of country. Mabuhay po kayong lahat."

Weather bureau PAGASA said the heat index shot up to as high as 41 degrees Celsius in nearby Pasay City on Sunday.

Among the artists who performed during the rally were Ben&Ben, Ebe Dancel, Rivermaya, Noel Cabangon, Jolina Magdangal, and Itchyworms who changed the lyrics to their hit song "Akin Ka Na Lang" to "Leni Ka Na Lang."