Robredo gains more backing from academe, educational sectors

MANILA - Several leaders, faculty, students, and alumna of state schools and universities have declared their support for Vice President Leni Robredo, who is seeking to become president in the 2022 polls.

In endorsing Robredo, scholars, faculty, and alumni of the Philippine Science High School (Pisay) remembered fellows who stood up against Martial Law, and said that the "democratic institutions face the real threat of a return to authoritarianism."

Robredo's platform included a "much-needed emphasis on research technology, and data-driven policies that can create sustainable and beneficial industrial systems for national economic growth," the Pisay group added.

Former chancellors of different University of the Philippines on Sunday campuses also added to voices calling Robredo an "education president", among them:

Michael L. Tan, Former Chancellor, UP Diliman Rex Victor Cruz, Former Chancellor of UP Los Banos Priscilla S. Macansantos, Former Chancellor, UP Baguio Ida M.L. Siason, Former Chancellor of UP Visayas and Minda Formacion, Former Chancellor of UP Visayas Liza D. Corro Former Chancellor of UP Cebu, Grace Javier Alfonso, Former Chancellor of UP Open University (UPOU)

"It is our firm belief that Leni Robredo has what it takes to lead our country towards a future where truth, hope, and justice are within reach of every Filipino," Pisay scholars, alumni, and former faculty said in their statement.

Earlier this month, a declaration of support was signed by 117 current and former heads of of schools, colleges, and universities, including former CHED chairpersons Patricia Licuanan, Angel Alcala, and Ester Garcia, former education secretaries Armin Luistro and Fe Hidalgo, and former TESDA director Edicio Dela Torre.

Development Communication (DevCom) students, graduates, and practitioners on Monday also added their numbers among Robredo's supporters.

"DevCom for Leni" said that Robredo is "results-oriented" and "a catalyst for change," as shown in her efforts to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontliners in the early months of the pandemic, and her various other programs to meet the needs of Filipinos affected by the lockdowns.

Robredo's ability to attract support and funding from donors and partners for her various projects mean that she is a "trustworthy, and performing public servant leader," their statement read.

An independent candidate and not hailing from a political family, "DevCom for Leni" said that Robredo can usher in "a new generation" of leaders in the country.

"We use the art and science of communication to advance social progress that is inclusive, just, and sustainable, and we firmly believe that Vice President Robredo's outstanding leadership and formidable character exemplify the following core values of development communication."

Support has been pouring in for Robredo, with over 1,300 alumni and students of the UP College of Law expressing their support for her candidacy on March 13.

Robredo's rallies have had large turnouts. Her latest visit to Bacolod City raked in an audience of over 80,000, while her Isabela rally was attended by over 10,000 supporters, despite being in her rival Bongbong Marcos' bailiwick.

A Pulse Asia survey which polled voters back in February said Marcos remained the frontrunner for the 2022 polls.