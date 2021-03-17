2 weeks not enough? Extension of Metro Manila curfew eyed to curb COVID-19 spread

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Authorities are urged to extend COVID-19 measures such as curfew and barring of minors outside as 2 weeks might not be enough to curb virus transmission, the OCTA Research Group said Wednesday.

Metro Manila mayors have imposed a 2-week curfew policy of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. which began Monday. They have also prohibited minors from going outside for 2 weeks beginning Wednesday.

Authorities, however, must still wait for data during the 2-week period, said OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

"Realistically, yung 2 weeks, speaking objectively, baka kulangin yun. On the safe side, syempre titingnan muna natin ano ‘yung datos. This week naman baka makita natin kung may slowing down effect," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Realistically, and speaking objectively, 2 weeks might not be enough. On the safe side, of course we'll look at the data first. This week we might see if there's a slowing down effect.)

"Baka nga hindi siya enough, baka hindi kaya ng 2 weeks. Pwede ring ganyan gawin natin, pahabaan natin."

(It might not be enough, 2 weeks might not be enough. We can extend it.)

The Philippines, which began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on March 1, might tally 11,000 daily new virus cases by end of the month, Guido earlier said.

On Tuesday, it reported 4,437 more COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s cumulative total to 631,320, with 57,736 active infections.