Metro Manila curfew to affect virus reproduction rate: OCTA Research

Commuters queue at a designated bus stop in Quezon City to catch a ride on March 12, 2021, a few days before authorities reimplement a curfew in a bid o arrest the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the capital region. Metro Manila mayors have recently agreed to impose a 2-week long unified curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is set to begin on Monday, March 15, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The effect of Metro Manila's 2-week curfew to curb COVID-19 spread will manifest this week, the OCTA Research Group said Monday, the first anniversary of the capital region's travel restriction due to the pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte last year restricted the movement of 12.8 million people in Metro Manila after 52 coronavirus infections were reported. A year later, the Philippines has tallied some 621,498 COVID-19 cases.

The OCTA Research Group forecasts the country might record up to 8,000 daily new COVID-19 cases by the end of the month, and 18,000 to 20,000 by mid-April if the current reproduction rate of 1.9 to 2 does not change.

In Metro Manila, daily virus cases could reach 5,000 to 6,000 by end of March and 14,000 by mid-April, OCTA Research fellow Guido David earlier said.

"Definitely makakatulong lahat ng paraan na mabawasan natin ang mga tao sa labas. 'Yung social gathering dapat 'wag muna 'yan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo Monday.

(Of course anything would help so we can decrease the number of people going outside. Social gatherings should be postponed.)

"Makikita natin ang epekto nito this week kasi this week magsisimula 'yan. Inaasahan naman naming bababa 'yan, may effect naman talaga 'yan sa reproduction number talaga kahit hindi ganun kalaki."

(We will see the curfew's effect this week, when it begins. We expect it will go down, it does have an effect on the reproduction number even if it's not that big.)

It is up to government to decide on restricting quarantine levels, David said as he clarified that he did not recommend a 2-week lockdown for the Holy Week.

"Ang sinabi ko dun baka mag-2 week Holy Week tayo, 2 linggo ng pagdadasal baka makatulong yan. 'Yung lockdown s'yempre desisyon 'yan ng national government," he said.

(I said we should go on a 2-week Holy Week, 2 weeks of prayer, maybe it would help. The lockdown is decided by the national government.)

The country flattened its COVID-19 pandemic curve but has not diminished cases to almost none, David said when asked if the current rise in daily cases might be described as a second wave.

"Na-flatten natin pero hindi siya naging zero," he said.