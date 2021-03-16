Metro Manila prohibits minors from going outdoors for 2 weeks

A child carries his bike at the Marikina River Park on March 6, 2021. Despite reminders by barangay officials, the park was flocked by visitors, some with children, disregarding the IATF’s guidelines on prohibiting people under 15 years of age to be outside their residences under the enhanced community quarantine. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Minors in Metro Manila are prohibited from going outside beginning Wednesday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the capital region, officials said.

The Metro Manila Council has decided to allow only residents aged 18-65 outside their homes, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said in a statement.

Metro Manila mayors last month agreed ease age restriction and allow those aged 15 to 65 outside their homes.

"We are implementing age restrictions because of the increase in our COVID-19 cases," MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said.

"We encourage everyone to strictly observe and practice the minimum health protocols, and be extra careful and follow stringent measures particularly when around vulnerable family members, as there have been reports of transmission among family members."

The mayors on Monday implemented a 2-week curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and localized lockdowns to curb COVID-19 spread.

Several Metro Manila hospitals have reported that they have reached full capacity as cases continued to rise in the region, home to about a tenth of the Philippines' population.

The Philippines on Monday recorded 5,404 new coronavirus infections, the fourth highest reported in a day since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, raising the total number of cases to 626,893.