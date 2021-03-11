Metro Manila mayors OK 2-week curfew as COVID-19 cases rise

Uniformed personnel of the JTF-NCR man the corner of Maceda and España boulevard in Manila as the “hard lockdown” was implemented on 8pm of April 23, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file photo

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have agreed to implement a unified curfew in the National Capital Region as the country continues to record high COVID-19 cases, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos confirmed Thursday.

Abalos said local chief executives agreed on imposing a 2-week curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It will start on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The development came as the country logged a record-high daily rise of 3,749, the first since September last year.

An official earlier said that a bulk of the newly-recorded cases have come from the capital region, home to about a tenth of the country's population.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier urged local government units in the capitol region to adopt uniform curfew hours to "make it easier for the public to comply."

The reimposition of curfew also came as the country slowly rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination program, prioritizing healthcare workers and soldiers.

Watch more in iWantTFC

- With a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

