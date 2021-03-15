PH logs 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, 4th highest since pandemic started

Workers from the Manila City Sanitation Department conduct an operation in a community in Gagalangin, Tondo on March 15, 2021. The city government is placing 6 barangays under localized lockdown on March 17-20 as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the locality. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Monday recorded 5,404 new coronavirus infections, the fourth highest reported in a day since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 626,893.

The number of additional cases is also the highest since Aug. 14 last year, according to the ABS-CBN research and data analytics groups.

Five laboratories failed to submit their results on time, the Department of Health said.

Active cases stood at 53,479 or 8.5% of the cumulative total cases.

The number of additional daily cases in recent weeks has been higher than those reported in January and February, mainly due to the spread of the disease in the National Capital Region and in Region 7.

Eight new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported, raising the total fatalities to 12,837, accounting for 2.05 percent of the cumulative total cases.

Total recoveries went up by 71 to 560,577.

Of those currently battling the disease, 92.4% have mild symptoms, 4% are asymptomatic, 1.4% are in critical condition, 1.4% have severe symptoms, and 0.73% have moderate symptoms.

The DOH has reported a slightly higher health care utilization rate in NCR, Region 7, Region 11 and the Cordillera Administrative Region, prompting it to ask the public not to be complacent and adhere to strict health protocols.

Meanwhile, 9 cases, 3 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries.

The World Health Organization said this is not considered a second wave but a spike in the trend that started last year.

The Philippines is currently rolling out its COVID-19 vaccines to health workers. As of March 13, more than 193,000 health workers have been vaccinated.

RELATED VIDEO