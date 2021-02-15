Metro Manila mayors want to allow 15-17-year-olds to go out: Olivarez

Watch more in iWantTFC

Metro Manila mayors are now willing to allow teenagers ages 15 to 17 to go out of their homes, the head of the Metro Manila Council said Monday.

"Ang Metro Manila Council pumayag po sa pagbaba po ng age. Tayo na lang sa Pilipinas ang 18 to 65. Ngayon payag na rin po ang Metro Manila Council, mga LGUs na madagdagan ng 15 to 17 years old," MMC chair Edwin Olivarez, who is also mayor of Parañaque City, said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He said allowing more teens outside will help stimulate the economy provided that they continue to follow COVID-19 protocols. He noted that it was "contradictory" to have gaming arcades open in malls but not allow teens to go there.

The MMC earlier opposed a government coronavirus task force’s decision to allow those between 15 to 17 years old to go out, citing the continuing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the interview, Olivarez also opposed a plan to allow moviehouses to open.

"We cannot sacrifice our health protocols. Alam naman natin sa cinema enclosed 'yan. Tatlong oras, airconditioned. Questionable ang ventilation," he said.