Metro Manila shortens curfew hours, residents aged 18-65 allowed outside homes

People wearing face masks pass in front of a mall in Manila on September 08, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila residents aged 18 to 65 are now allowed outside their homes between 4 a.m. to 12 midnight as mayors shortened curfew hours, their representative said Monday.

The previous curfew in the capital region was 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Curfew in Navotas City will remain 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Metro Manila Council head and Parañaque mayor Edwin Olivarez.

"Pababa na po ang ating cases sa Metro Manila pero di po tayo pwede magrelax kaya pinaiigting po natin ang ating minimum health protocol pati po ang ating critical care para sating mga pasyente ay ine-expand ng mga ospital all over Metro Manila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila are decreasing but we cannot relax so we're intensifying our minimum health protocols and our critical care in hospitals all over the region.)

Simbang Gabi or dawn masses will also be allowed and curfew may be shortened to 12 midnight to 3 a.m. beginning Dec. 1, Olivarez said. Mayors will again meet to discuss Simbang Gabi policy and recommendations on the region's quarantine restriction.

"Mas dadami po ang simba sa madaling araw para po maiwasan natin 'yun pong ating gatherings na dikit-dikit at magkakaroon ng physical distancing," he said.

(More dawn mass services will be held to avoid gatherings of large crowds and to observe physical distancing.)