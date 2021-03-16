PH logs 4,437 new COVID-19 cases, 5th straight day that daily count tops 4,000

Commuters ride a jeep with plastic barriers to separate passengers in Pasay City on March 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday reported 4,437 more COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s cumulative total to 631,320.

This is the 5th straight day that daily infections exceeded 4,000 after the country detected more cases of new COVID-19 variants that are reportedly more transmissible.

Active cases stood at 57,736, comprising 9.1 percent of the country's total recorded cases, the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest bulletin showed.

Recoveries increased by 166 to 560,736.

The health department, meanwhile, recorded 11 additional COVID-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 12,848.

Seven laboratories failed to submit data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Monday, the agency said.

The DOH earlier in the day reiterated that health protocol breaches and the loosening of lockdowns were behind the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Researchers from the OCTA Research group projected that daily cases in the country could reach up to 11,000 if the current trend continues.

The independent research unit said the production (R) or the number of people infected by a virus patient increased to 2.03. An R value above 1 can lead to exponential growth.

The development came as the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout happened, with around 216,000 Filipinos, mostly medical frontliners and armed personnel, already inoculated against the disease.

More details to follow.