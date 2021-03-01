Philippines begins COVID-19 vaccination drive

MANILA - The Philippines began Monday its immunization program against COVID-19, with healthworkers getting the first jabs of China's Sinovac vaccine as the country neared 600,000 virus cases.

The country, which has the second-highest number of virus cases in Southeast Asia, began its move towards herd immunization as several hospitals who received the doses started inoculating their staff Monday.

Dr. Gerardo "Gap" Legaspi, director of the Philippine General Hospital, will be the first recipient of the coronavirus jab, according to PGH spokesman Jonas Del Rosario.

Other hospitals that received vials of the vaccine were military hospital V. Luna Medical Center, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan; the Pasig City General Hospital, the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame, and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

Government aims to vaccinate some 50 to 70 million Filipinos by yearend if supplies arrive on time, inoculation czar Secretary Carlito Galvez earlier said.

A shipment of 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was expected to arrive later Monday but Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Sunday it would be delayed by another week.

Some 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines through global alliance COVAX Facility were supposed to arrive last month but the shipment was delayed due to the absence of an indemnification agreement, officials said.

Nearly half or 47 percent of Filipinos said late last year they would not get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a Pulse Asia survey.

In the capital region, only four of 10 residents said they were willing to get coronavirus vaccines, an OCTA Research Group poll found. The interior department placed this figure lower, saying only 3 in 10 Metro Manila residents wanted to get the jabs.

The Philippines as of Sunday tallied 576,352 COVID-19 cases, including 29,763 active infections and 12,318 deaths.

