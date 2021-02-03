Health workers in 4 NCR hospitals are on top of COVID-19 vaccination list

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on Jan. 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Health workers in 4 hospitals in Metro Manila will be prioritized in the distribution of COVID-19 shots, the first batch of which is expected to arrive in the Philippines this month, an official leading the inoculation drive said on Wednesday.

These 4 referral hospitals, which tend to patients with COVID-19, include the following, said vaccine czar Carlito Galvez.

Philippine General Hospital in Manila

Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City

East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City

Dr. Jose Natalio Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Caloocan City

The inoculation in these hospitals will start right after coronavirus shots are inspected, which would take 2 to 3 days, said Galvez, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Other COVID-19 referral hospitals in Metro Manila, Cebu City and Davao City will go next in the vaccination drive, he said in a public briefing.

This Philippines will get least 5.6 million coronavirus jabs in the first quarter of the year from the COVAX Facility, a global initiative that aims to ensure equitable access to the vaccines. These will include an initial 117,000 doses from US-based Pfizer, said Galvez.

"Puwede po itong madagdagan kapag po tayo ay sumulat before Feb. 14," he said.

(This might increase if we write to them before Feb. 14.)

The Philippines has also signed 5 term sheets for a total of 108 million vaccines doses, Galvez said.

"Inihanda na po namin ang ating supply agreements at kontrata para sa mga bakunang ito. Inaasahan po namin na ma-finalize sa loob ng buwan na ito," said the official.

(We have prepared our supply agreements and contracts for these vaccines. We expect to finalize them this month.)