Arrival of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be delayed: Duque

MANILA — The supposed arrival this week of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots from vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility will be delayed, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Sunday.
Officials earlier said 520,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses would arrive on Monday. But the World Health Organization, a leader of the COVAX Facility, informed Philippine officials that it was having problems with the supply, Duque said.
"Kanina, tumanggap kami ng komunikasyon, nagsasabi e hindi raw matutuloy, baka abutin ng isang linggo pa," he said in an interview on government network PTV.
(Earlier, we got a message saying it won't push through. It may take another week.)
