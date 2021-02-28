Arrival of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to be delayed: Duque

MANILA — The supposed arrival this week of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots from vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility will be delayed, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on Sunday.

Officials earlier said 520,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses would arrive on Monday. But the World Health Organization, a leader of the COVAX Facility, informed Philippine officials that it was having problems with the supply, Duque said.

"Kanina, tumanggap kami ng komunikasyon, nagsasabi e hindi raw matutuloy, baka abutin ng isang linggo pa," he said in an interview on government network PTV.

(Earlier, we got a message saying it won't push through. It may take another week.)

More details to follow.