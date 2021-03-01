PGH head receives first ever COVID-19 vaccine jab in PH

Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo Legaspi is inoculated with the first dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the PGH on Monday. The Philippines received 600,00 doses of the COVID19 vaccines from Bejing-based Sinovac Biotech on February 28 as the health departments aims to roll out the administration of the vaccine in 2-3 weeks. PCOO-OGMPA

MANILA — Philippine General Hospital head Gerardo Legaspi on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, just several hours after a batch of doses from the Chinese company Sinovac arrived.

In a live feed of the vaccination via PTV, Legaspi received the CoronaVac jab from PGH nurse Sherlock Santos.

After being inoculated, he presented a certificate showing that he received the vaccine.

"Ang asawa ko po at anak kinausap ko kahapon dahil hyper-allergic sila malamang itong bakuna ang i-recommend ko sa kanila," Legaspi said during a briefing after he was vaccinated.

(I talked to my wife and child yesterday and because they are hyper-allergic, I might recommend this for them.)

Sinovac vaccine is said to have only common vaccine side effects. No adverse or serious side effects or allergic reactions have been observed among those vaccinated with Sinovac’s jabs.

Second to be vaccinated was Dr. Edsel Salvana, who is part of the Department of Health Technical Advisory Group and also a PGH doctor.

Next in line was Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo.

Legaspi and the other vaccine recipients will be monitored for 30 minutes for possible side effects.

Also set to be vaccinated at PGH were Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was also seen being screened for the Sinovac vaccine.

During his speech before the vaccination, Galvez said that while there are other vaccines with higher efficacy rate, “There is no such best vaccine dahil ang pinaka-best vaccine ay yung effective at efficient na dumarating ng mas maaga.”

(There is no such best vaccine because the best vaccine is the one that is effective and efficient that arrived earlier.)

PGH spokesman Dr. Jonas Del Rosario, who was earlier reported to be in line to be the first to receive the dose, said he was not vaccinated after latest tests showed he had a high amount of antibodies after recovering from COVID-19 last year.

He said he expects more health workers to receive the jab after 90 percent of PGH workers said they preferred a different vaccine.

The Philippines is the last Southeast Asian country to receive initial vaccine supplies, fueling concerns over recovery prospects for a consumption-driven economy that suffered its worst slump on record last year, hit by lengthy coronavirus lockdowns.

A total of 1,200 doses was sent to Sinovac on Monday after the Chinese company’s vaccines arrived in the country on Sunday.

Sinovac has an efficacy rate of 65.3% to 91.2% based on vaccinations in Indonesia and Turkey but its efficacy rate among health workers in Brazil was only 50.4%. While this is above the World Health Organization benchmark of 50%, it is significantly lower than other vaccine frontrunners like Pfizer and Moderna with 95% efficacy.

The Philippines has issued emergency use authorization for Sinovac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Pfizer was supposed to be the first COVID-19 vaccine with an EUA to arrive in the Philippines but it was delayed due to the pending indemnification agreement.

While the Philippines is only now starting legal vaccination against COVID-19, there have been reports of smuggled COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Among the first to be vaccinated allegedly using illegal vaccines last year were members of the Presidential Security Group.

Galvez said he was personally instructed by President Rodrigo Duterte to be vaccinated at PGH to address the low confidence of health workers towards Sinovac.

“Kahapon binigyan niya (President Duterte) ako ng utos na magpabakuna ka para at least it will make them (health workers) feel na ang ating pamahalaan, ang lahat ng mga bakuna na inaangkat natin ay safe and effective,” he said.

(Yesterday he ordered me to be vaccinated so at least it will make them health workers feel that our government is importing vaccines that are safe and effective. Health workers are the first in line in the Philippines’ priority framework for COVID-19 vaccines.

Surveys from different hospitals showed high confidence in the vaccines but some reports, like that of PGH, showed a much lower rate of health workers willing to be vaccinated with Sinovac’s vaccine.

However, Galvez argued that while efficacy rate in preventing COVID-19 may only be at 50%, there is 100% protection against severe illness and death.

Other hospitals that received vials of the Sinovac vaccine were military hospital V. Luna Medical Center, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan; the Pasig City General Hospital, the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Camp Crame, and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

Of the 600,000 donated Sinovac vaccines from China, 100,000 are supposed to be allocated for the Department of National Defense.

The government aim to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos by the end of the year, depending on the supply of vaccines.

Expected to arrive next are doses from AstraZeneca through the COVAX Facility, which aims for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Besides the donated doses, the Philippines is also expected to procure vaccines from Sinovac.

The Philippines has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in some areas like several cities in Metro Manila. Currently, there are a total of 576,352 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines. Besides the increase in cases in some areas, the Philippines is also monitoring the possible spread of new COVID-19 variants of concern, some of which are said to be more transmissible.