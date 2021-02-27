Over 500,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to arrive in PH March 1— Galvez

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken Jan. 11, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA - A shipment of 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the Philippines Monday through the COVAX Facility, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said Saturday.

The official confirmed this just as the country expected to receive the initial 600,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, which were donated by Beijing.

The COVAX Facility by the World Health Organization is an initiative that aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines globally.

WHO Country Representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe this week said the Philippines has completed all requirements for the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Abeyasinghe also confirmed around 5.5 million to 9.2 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which the Philippine drug regulator already approved for emergency use, have been earmarked for the country.

The country lagged behind its Southeast Asian neighbors in mass COVID-19 vaccinations despite recording the second highest number of infections in the region. The Philippines aims to vaccinate 70 million people, or two-thirds of its population, this year.

— With a report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News