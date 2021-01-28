PH approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

A health worker holds up a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at the Ayeyarwady Covid Center in Yangon on January 27, 2021. Sai Aung Main, AFP

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted British company AstraZeneca emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine, 3 weeks after its application.

This makes AstraZeneca’s vaccine the 2nd, after Pfizer's, to be approved for emergency use in the Philippines.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine is reported to have an average efficacy rate of 70%, while Britain’s health care regulator said it was at 80% under a certain administration pattern.

While this is lower than the efficacy rate of vaccine frontrunners Pfizer or Moderna, which have rates of around 95%, AstraZeneca seems to be more favored by local government units in the Philippines because of its storage requirements.

Unlike those requiring ultra cold freezers, AstraZeneca’s vaccine can be kept in regular refrigerator temperature like more common vaccines kept by the Department of Health.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. also said he is expecting 200,000 to 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine for the early deployment of jabs next month.

As of this month, the country, through its local government units and the private sector, has secured 17 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines.

AstraZeneca is one of the few vaccine developers that have received EUAs from stringent regulatory authorities (SRA) recognized by the World Health Organization, allowing its application to be expedited by the FDA. The FDA said those with SRAs, like Pfizer which already received an EUA from the Philippines, can be approved within 21 days.

The remaining 3 companies awaiting EUA approval are Russia’s Gamaleya Institute, China’s Sinovac, and India's Bharat Biotech.

