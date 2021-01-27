PH logs 2,245 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Nov. 8; add’l deaths at 95

Barangay health workers participate in the COVID19 vaccination dry run held at the Lakeshore Complex in Taguig City on January 27, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — New COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 2,245 on Wednesday, the highest reported in a single day since November 8 last year, bringing the country's total coronavirus infections to 518,407.

Four laboratories failed to submit their results for Wednesday's tally.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of additional infections are Baguio City and Cebu City with 121 cases each, Davao City with 102, Quezon City with 87, and Pangasinan with 81.

The Department of Health also reported 95 additional COVID-related deaths or a total of 10,481 fatalities. This is the 5th straight day that the additional fatalities counted more than 50.

There were also 140 additional recovered patients, or a total of 475,542 recoveries.

Of the 32,384 active cases, 84.5% have mild symptoms, 9.2% are asymptomatic, 3.4% are in critical condition, 2.4% have severe symptoms, and 0.48% have moderate symptoms.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday morning said that there has been an increase in COVID-related deaths because the DOH consolidated data with the Philippine Statistics Authority. The ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team said though that a notable number of deaths have really been recorded recently.

