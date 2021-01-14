Philippines books 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from UK's AstraZeneca

A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken Jan. 11, 2021. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File Photo

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday signed a purchase agreement for some 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from British drugs group AstraZeneca, which the government eyes for distribution in far-flung areas.

More than 300 companies and 39 local governments across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao joined this endeavor.



"Astrazenica maintains our sure commitment to give access with no profit," said Lotis Ramin, country president of AstraZeneca. "Today, we are delighted to conclude 17 million doses which can reach millions of people."

The Philippines' vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. thanked AstraZeneca for "this partnership [that] will help us to save more than 8 million lives."

With 492,700 coronavirus infections, the Philippines has the second highest caseload in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia. The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year.

The Philippines has secured 30 million COVID-19 doses from the Serum Institute of India, and 25 million jabs from China's Sinovac Biotech.

Last November, the government and around 30 private firms also signed a deal for 2.6 million AstraZeneca jabs.

COVID-19 vaccines that do not require ultra-cold storage include those from Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Novavax, said Galvez, also the Chief Implementer of the National Task Force COVID-19.

"Ito po ang puwede nating i-deploy sa far-flung areas dahil hindi po ito nangangailangan ng minus cold chain," Galvez said in a public briefing on Tuesday.