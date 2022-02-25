Vice President Leni Robredo gestures while on the campaign trail. Photo from VP Leni Robredo Facebook page]



MANILA - More than 100 individual Jesuit priests are endorsing the election bids of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her running-mate Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan in the May 2022 polls.

In a statement released Friday, the priests said that the Philippines' "collective soul as a people" is at stake in the upcoming elections.

More than 120 individual Jesuit Priests are endorsing the presidential bid of VP @lenirobredo and Sen. @kikopangilinan.



"As Election Day draws near, we choose truth over falsehood, compassion over coercion, right over might."#Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/WBaBBfR8nR — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) February 25, 2022

"After assessing each Presidential and Vice Presidential candidate, we endorse Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan," they said.

"We believe VP Leni and Senator Kiko display the least self interest and are the most capable and morally-credible to promote truth and social justice, protect our democratic principles and freedoms, and pursue our vision as a nation."

In their statement, the Jesuits acknowledged being part of a society that tolerated incompetence and vulgarity, and said Filipinos have been accustomed to moral decay.

"We acknowledge our complicity in the loss of our collective soul, and we seek conversion," they said.

The Jesuits signed the statement in their individual capacities and not as an organization.

One of the signatories, Fr. Manoling Francisco--who is part of the Tanging Yaman Foundation--has worked closely with the Office of the Vice President in typhoon relief programs.

Before getting the backing of the Jesuits, Robredo's presidential bid was also endorsed by the international council of the Couples for Christ (CFC) Catholic lay movement.

Earlier, at least 569 priests, deacons, religious brothers and sisters from various archdioceses, dioceses, and congregations signed a declaration saying Robredo and Pangilinan both have the "moral ascendancy and aptitude" to be the country's next leaders.

The Council of the Laity of the Philippines (Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas), the Missionary Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica's Priory and the Vincentian Family Philippines also endorsed Robredo's candidacy.

LOOK: In separate statements, the Missionary Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica's Priory and the Vincentian Family Philippines expressed support for presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her running mate Kiko Pangilinan. #Election2022 #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/b6g7LZmL5r — CBCPNews (@cbcpnews) February 24, 2022

The Catholic Church as an institution never endorses election candidates, but members of the clergy, consecrated religious, and lay people have been speaking up to endorse Robredo and Pangilinan.

On Thursday, the framers of the 1987 Constitution endorsed Robredo's presidential bid, citing her track record as a lawyer and economist serving poor Filipinos.

Prior to this endorsement, Robredo already got the support of human rights advocates, economists, former United Nations officers, and high-ranking officials of previous administrations.