Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo greets supporters during a people's rally at the Iligan City Public Plaza, Iligan City on February 22, 2022.

MANILA — The international council of the Couples for Christ (CFC) lay movement has thrown its support behind the presidential candidacy this year of Vice President Leni Robredo.

In a pastoral letter, the CFC International Council said they chose to endorse Robredo after prayerful immersion and meaningful discussion, "on the premise and realization that there is no perfect candidate."

"We arrived at our individual decision to support Leni Robredo after much prayer, discernment, and dialogue. We expect you to do the same and go through the same process of discernment we went through," the council of the Catholic movement said.

":Should your decision differ from ours, we will respect your choice in the spirit of love and brotherhood that has characterized and will continue to characterize, our being CFC," it added, saying it recognizes the "God-given right of each and every member to make his/her choice" and will not be imposing decisions on anyone.

"We ask only that we all remain faithful to our Christian calling and that we be actively involved in principled politics as our Church teaches."

The CFC council called on the eligible public to exercise the "sacred right of voting in the face of the challenges our country now must overcome."

The signatories of the pastoral letter were CFC international council chair Jose Yamamoto and members Michael Ariola, Joselito Arguelles, Rabboni Francis Arjonillo, George Campos, Emmanuel Dalman, James Dio and Jose Tale.

Earlier, at least 569 priests, deacons, religious brothers and sisters from various archdioceses, dioceses, and congregations signed a declaration saying Robredo and her running mate and vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan both have the "moral ascendancy and aptitude" to be the country's next leaders.

The Council of the Laity of the Philippines (Sangguniang Laiko ng Pilipinas) also endorsed Robredo's candidacy.

The Catholic Church as an institution never endorses election candidates, but members of the clergy, consecrated religious, and lay people have been speaking up to endorse Robredo and Pangilinan.

Latest pre-election surveys of Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations show Robredo as the second preferred presidential candidate in the May 9 elections, next to former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

