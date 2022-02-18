Presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo speaks to the crowd at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Sunday, February 13, 2022 for the Quezon City proclamation of the tandem running for the May 9 national polls. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - More than 200 Filipino former officers, workers, and retirees of the United Nations (UN) and its attached agencies have issued a statement of support for Vice President Leni Robredo's presidential bid.

"The emergence of the largest network of volunteers in Philippine electoral history and the birth of the Pink movement that brings diverse sectors and various groups from all over the country prove that the time for change has come," the statement read.

They said among the presidential candidates, it is Robredo who could lead the country for "transformative change."

More than 200 Filipino former officers and retirees of United Nations and its various agencies like the WHO expressed their support for the presidential bid of VP @lenirobredo, because they believe she will bring us to "path of transformative change" #Halalan2022 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/gC4btXV91g — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) February 18, 2022

The signatories, who all worked for UN's headquarters, World Health Organization, UNICEF, and other attached agencies, said their values aligned with Robredo the most.

"Having worked for the UN, we subscribe to the application of international law and thus fully endorse her efforts to move forward with the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on the settlement of disputes under the UNCLOS," they added.

"We are also behind her position to welcome the complete resolution of the Philippine case with the International Criminal Court within the context of the country's obligations under the Rome Statute."

The group said Robredo's program of government encompasses the most pressing issues of society, including healthcare, food security, justice, among many other things.

They added that the official's track record also shows she can deliver worthwhile projects despite having limited budget.

"Her bold action to address the challenges of the COVID19 pandemic in providing adequate healthcare, financial assistance, and livelihood opportunities are evidence of her leadership: compassionate, competent, efficient, effective, and strategic," they added.

Last week, Robredo secured the endorsement of at least 137 economists, including 5 former heads of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) during different administrations.

So far, Robredo enjoys the support of many sectoral groups but still lags in 2nd place in recent surveys.

In the latest SWS survey, she got 19 percent, next to Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. who got 50 percent.

In earlier statements, Robredo said she believes the remaining time in campaign is sufficient to flip votes in her favor.

Robredo continues to campaign around the country to woo voters from various regions.