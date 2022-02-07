Vice President Leni Robredo visits Dinagat Islands to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the first Angat Buhay sa Kalikasang Buhay Village in Barangay Cuarinta, in the municipality of San Jose on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Aica Dioquino, OVP

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo is adopting the rose as the symbol of her campaign for the presidency, which officially starts on Feb. 8, her camp said on Monday.

“The rose is the symbol of our campaign because in our country, the rose also stands for love, hope, and a better life,” said Barry Gutierrez, Robredo’s spokesperson.

“Ito ang angkop na tatak na sumasalamin sa sentro ng ating laban - ang puso ng bawat Pilipino na nagbibigay buhay sa ating People’s Campaign. Ang katagang ‘Rosas ang kulay ng bukas’ ay ang pangarap na bitbit ng ating pangakong ‘Gobyernong Tapat, Angat Buhay Lahat’,” he said in a press release.

(This is the apt symbol that reflects the centerpiece of our fight, the heart of every Filipino that gives life to our People's campaign. The phrase 'rose is the color of tomorrow' is a dream carried by our promise, 'Honest government, a better life for all.')

Robredo earlier said she would kick off her presidential campaign with a tour of "as many places as possible" in her home province Camarines Sur on Tuesday.

"Ganoon naman, parang pampabuwenas saka pagpasalamat," she said on Sunday in her weekly radio show.

(That's how it is, it's sort of for luck and to give thanks.)

"Kung big rally sobrang inconvenient pa sa mga tao na pupunta sila. So, ito kami 'yung pupunta," added the Vice President.

(If it is a big rally, it would be too inconvenient for people to go. So we will go to them.)