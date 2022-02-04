Unstable signal: Robredo buffers through her presentation in KBP forum

Vice President Leni Robredo greets supporters mostly clad in pink during her visit at the Guagua Municipal Hall in Guagua, Pampanga officials on February 3, 2022. OVP/ Handout

MANILA - Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo buffered through her platform presentation in the first segment of the Panata sa Bayan: Presidential Candidates Forum due to poor internet signal.

Robredo, who was at a borrowed office near the airport, also had to delay her presentation in the second segment due to unstable connection.

Prior the forum, she said she was at an office near the airport in preparation for her flight.

Nanghiram kami ng opisina malapit sa airport kung saan puwede kami maki Zoom para maka attend ng KBP Presidential Candidates Forum. Nakaschedule sana kaming lumipad ngayong umaga para balikan ang Odette-affected areas, pero pinush back namin ng lunchtime to make time for this. pic.twitter.com/muzQnidHqP — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) February 4, 2022

Robredo was set to fly to areas affected by Odette but decided to push back her flight to be able to attend the forum online.

Robredo is joined in the forum by labor leader Ka Leody De Guzman, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, and Senators Ping Lacson and Manny Pacquiao.

Former Senator Bongbong Marcos was not able to attend the forum due to conflict in his schedule.

