Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will not join the PanataSaBayan KBPForum this Friday, February 4, due to conflict in schedule, KBP President Herman Basbaño said.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Basbaño said the KBP sent invites to 6 presidential candidates in early December even before the Commission on Elections had finalized its list.

Only 5 candidates - Leody de Guzman, Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice President Leni Robredo - accepted the invitation.

"May letter naman sila declining the invitation. May conflicts sa schedules nila," he said.

Marcos, 64, has been dodging questions about a brutal era of martial law that started seven years into his father's 1965-1986 rule, touting instead a message of unity.

"What questions are going to be asked that have not been asked? And how many answers do you have to give that have not been given before?", Marcos told One News television, appearing exasperated by an interview question.

"Nothing is going to change." With Reuters



