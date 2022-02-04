Vice President Leni Robredo greets supporters mostly clad in pink during her visit at the Guagua Municipal Hall in Guagua, Pampanga officials on Feb. 3, 2022. OVP/ Handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo said Friday the last man standing in May's presidential race "will still be a woman," as she promised voters a government that "would not dupe, steal or abandon" them if she is elected as the next Philippine leader.

The only female president contender, Robredo said she is often criticized for supposedly being "weak." But she said, "Ni minsan, wala akong hamon na inatrasan."

(I never backed down from any challenge.)

She said she stepped up during various crises, including the Marawi siege, the drug war, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, typhoons, and the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Tuwing tayo ay kinakailangan, tayo'y tumitindig, tumutulong, lumalaban. Ang inaalok kong uri ng pamamahala, isang gobyernong tapat, mahusay, masipag at laging maaasahan--hindi ka lolokohin, hindi ka nanakawan, hinding-hindi ka iiwan o pababayaan," said Robredo.

(Whenever we are needed, we stand up, help, and fight. The kind of governance I offer is an honest, excellent, hardworking, and reliable government—one that will not dupe you, steal from you, or abandon you.)

"Handang-handa akong harapin ang hamon ng pagiging Pangulo. At ngayong 2022, the last man standing will still be a woman," she said in the KBP presidential forum "Panata sa Bayan 2022.”



(I am ready to face the challenges of being President. And this 2022, the last man standing will still be a woman.)

Other presidential contenders who faced the live forum included Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, and labor leader Leody De Guzman.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the early frontrunner in presidential surveys, skipped the event due to conflicts in schedule, according to his camp.

Robredo encountered poor internet connection during the virtual forum, at times cutting her off air or rendering parts of her statement inaudible. She said she joined the forum from a "borrowed" office near an airport because she had commitments to visit typhoon-hit areas later in the day.

"True leadership is stepping up and showing up, may eleksyon man o wala, kandidato man o hindi. Bilang vice president, ipinakita ko ito sa tapat at consistent na serbisyo, hindi lang sa pangako kundi sa gawa," Robredo said during her closing remark for the event.

(True leadership is stepping up and showing up, whether or not there is an election, whether you are a candidate or not. As vice president, I have shown this through honest and consistent service--not just with promises, but deeds.)

The widow and mother of three is a former congresswoman and practicing lawyer representing the marginalized before taking on the country's No. 2 highest job starting 2016.