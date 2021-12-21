MANILA — Kris Aquino joined Vice President Leni Robredo in bringing assistance to survivors of typhoon Odette in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental on Tuesday.

Aquino brought relief goods wearing a pink hoodie, Robredo's campaign color for the 2022 presidential race, as seen in a contributed photo.

LOOK: VP Leni Robredo in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental and Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental for relief distribution and site assessment in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette. (Contributed photos.) pic.twitter.com/Ha8kjmqeEM — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) December 21, 2021

Robredo also visited neighboring Manjuyod, Negros Oriental to distribute assistance and check the aftermath of Odette, one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country this year.

The Vice President in recent days also went to the typhoon-battered Bohol, Cebu, Surigao Del Norte, and Dinagat Islands provinces.

There were no other details immediately available about her encounter with Aquino.

Aquino over the weekend said she was in "nonstop" communication with friends on how to help typhoon victims during her private Christmas break.

"5 AM kanina magka text kami ni VP Leni. Saludo ako sa kanya at kay Senator @mannypacquiao dahil nagkaisa sila para mas maraming matulungan," she said on Instagram.

(VP Leni and I have been texting since 5 AM. I salute her and Senator Manny Pacquiao because they united to help more people.)

Robredo earlier this week thanked Pacquiao, another contender in the presidential race, for letting her office use his team's chartered flight to deliver relief goods.

Aquino, a former TV host and actress, is the youngest daughter of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and former president Corazon Aquino, who led opposition against the 1970s martial law of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos' son and namesake is among Robredo's rivals for government's top job next year.

Robredo defeated Marcos in the 2016 vice presidential race that he claimed was rigged. The Supreme Court junked his petition challenging the election result.



The Vice President belongs to the Liberal Party, whose chairman emeritus former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, Kris' only brother, succumbed to kidney disease in June.