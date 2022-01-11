VP admits communicating leadership ‘receipts’ a challenge

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said she hoped to unite supporters under a new campaign tagline, as she admitted that communicating her achievements remained a “challenge.”

Robredo said her supporters are “self-organized” from different groups and have various views on how to campaign for her presidency this year.

"Parang nada-dilute ‘yong messaging. Parang nadi-diffuse kasi may kaniya-kaniya… Kaya naisip natin na magkaroon ng isang common na tag line na mage-encapsulate kung ano ‘yung pinaglalaban natin, saka ano ‘yung aasahan nila ‘pag tayo ay binigyan ng pagkakataon,” she said in a press conference.

(The messaging seems to be diluted, diffused because each group has their own. This is why we thought of having a common tagline that will encapsulate what we are fighting for, and what they will expect if we are given a chance.)

“Ito nga ‘yung ‘Gobyernong Tapat, Angat Buhay Lahat’ para lahat na– parang lahat ng messaging efforts, kahit may independence pa rin silang gawin kung ano ‘yung gusto nilang gawin, at least parang may discipline sa message, kasi ‘yun ‘yung naging problema namin.”

(It’s ‘With An Honest Government, All Lives Will Be Better', so that all messaging efforts, though they have independence to do what they want, at least there is somehow discipline in the message, because that was our problem.)

She said so-called People’s Councils would serve as the umbrella organization for volunteers in different areas.

“Mas magiging madali na sa amin ‘yung distribution ng message. Pero pinag-usapan din namin na dahil independent naman ‘yung mga grupong ito, bigyan pa din sila ng as much elbow room as possible na magplano kung anong gagawin, saka kung papaano gagawin,” Robredo said.

(The distribution of the message will now be easier for us. But we also discussed that since these groups are independent, they should still be given as much elbow room as possible to plan what they want to do and how to do it.)

HOW TO SHOW RECEIPTS

Asked how she plans to highlight her leadership capabilities to attract voters, Robredo said, “Very, very honestly, ‘yung pinaka-challenge lang kasi talaga sa’min ‘yung distribution.”

(The main challenge for us is distribution.)

“Hindi namin kailangang mag-branding… parang mag-develop ng isang storyline para lang to fit into the leadership narrative kasi ang dami naming resibo. ‘Yung pinaka–ang pinaka challenge lang, papaano namin mako-communicate ‘yung mga resibo namin,” she said.

(We do not need branding, we do not need to develop a storyline just to fit into the leadership narrative because we have many receipts. The main challenge is just how we will communicate our receipts.)

Robredo said her rival, who she did not name, has “saturated” social media with their messaging.

She said she lacked resources to do the same.

Robredo said this is why her team puts emphasis on “ground campaign” and encourages supporters “to go out and explain to people what we have been doing and what kind of leadership we espouse.”

The presidential aspirant estimated she had volunteers in 78 out of 81 provinces.

"Kaunti na lang ‘yung ihahabol pero ‘yung warm bodies nandiyan, are willing to help. So kailangan lang talagang i-mobilize sila to do person to person, face to face, heart to heart campaigning,” she said.

(We just need to go after a few, but the warm bodies are there, are willing to help. So we just need to mobilize them to do person to person, face to face, heart to heart campaigning.)

Robredo trails rival presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the latest Pulse Asia survey.

Of 2,400 respondents polled between Dec. 1 to 6, more than half or 53 percent said they would vote Marcos for president , while 20 percent said they would vote for Robredo.



Marcos is running in tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who topped previous surveys for the presidency.

The pair has all the ingredients of a strong campaign, including resources, machinery, and political might, said Robredo.

"Matitibag lang natin ito kapag ang taumbayan na mismo ‘yung nagdesisyon na hindi nila ito papayagan… Walang sinabi ‘yung ating resources. Walang sinabi ‘yung ating machinery,” she said.

(This can only be defeated if the people decide they would not allow this. Our resources, our machinery have no fight.)

“Pero ito, ito kasi ‘yung nakikita natin na after I filed my Certificate of Candidacy, ‘yung deluge talaga noong support sa atin ay kakaiba. Hindi ko ito naranasan noong mga past campaigns ko, and I think ito ‘yung pinaka-strength, pinaka-strength ng ating grupo,” added Robredo.

(But what we saw after I filed my certificate of candidacy is that the deluge of support for us is out of the ordinary. I did not experience this in my past campaigns, and I think this is the strength of our group.)

The official campaign period for national position aspirants for the May 9, 2022 elections opens on Feb. 8.

Other presidential aspirants include Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

RELATED VIDEO