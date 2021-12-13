Vice President Leni Robredo meets with the cadets of the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City on December 7, 2021. OVP Handout/File

MANILA — Human rights advocates and organizations broke from their traditionally non-partisan stance during polls as they endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday as their choice for president in the 2022 elections.

In an event held at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City, the organizations under the coalition group HR Vote 2022 also endorsed senatorial aspirants Chel Diokno, Teddy Baguilat, Samira Gutoc, Luke Espiritu, Sonny Matula, Neri Colmenares and re-electionists senators Leila de Lima and Risa Hontiveros.

HR Vote 2022 convenor Rose Trajano said that their endorsement is meant to prevent the continuation of the supposedly unjust war on drugs of the Duterte administration, among others.

“(Year) 2022 is a tactical fight for our quest for justice and accountability,” she said.

Matula and Espiritu were present during the announcement of the human rights groups while the other senatorial aspirants and Robredo sent video messages to acknowledge the endorsement.

The Vice President thanked the advocates as she urged them to continue fighting for human rights with her.

“Kasama kayo, buong-buo ang loob ko na kaya nating wakasan ang luma at bulok na klase ng pulitika na ugat ng paghihirap ng sambayanang Piliino, papalitan natin ito ng matino at mahusay na pamumuno, ng gobyernong may pagpapahalaga sa buhay, sa karapatan at dignidad ng bawat isa,” Robredo said.

The Vice President has verbally sparred dozens of times with President Rodrigo Duterte over a number of issues since they assumed power in 2016, including the administration's deadly war on drugs.

RELATED VIDEO