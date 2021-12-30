MANILA— The camps of presidential contenders Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday said they separately collected millions in cash aid and relief goods for survivors of Typhoon Odette.

The "UniTeam" of Marcos and his running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said it delivered a total of P28.6 million in financial assistance and P48.3 million worth of relief goods to those affected by the typhoon since Dec. 19.

It said it also deployed P1 million worth of construction materials for the repair of shattered houses, several thousands bags of rice, a portable solar panel system, 11 units of bucket water filter system, 77 solar flashlights with chargers, and 40 sacks of slippers.

The aid went to 11 areas, including Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte, Masbate, Capiz, Negros Occidental, Southern Leyte, Butuan City in Agusan del Norte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Dinagat Islands, and Palawan, said the UniTeam.

The Office of the Vice President, meanwhile, said the Robredo People’s Council in Quezon City has received P42.35 million worth of assorted goods, while P33.58 million worth of cash donations have been coursed through the Tanging Yaman Foundation as of Dec. 30.

Nearly 5,000 volunteers worked in shifts round-the-clock, to repack sacks of rice, noodles, biscuits, canned goods, hygiene kits, face masks, and rubbing alcohol at the relief hub in Katipunan Avenue, said the OVP.

Robredo plans to put up Angat Buhay villages, similar to the ones established in war-torn Marawi City, in areas like Dinagat Islands where hundreds of families lost their homes, her office said.



“We will start focusing on early recovery and rehabilitation particularly in terms of providing shelter repair materials,” Robredo said in a press release.

The Tanging Yaman Foundation will receive and repack goods until the end of January, while the RPC, an umbrella organization of campaign volunteers, will continue to provide assistance to storm survivors through partners on the ground, the OVP said.