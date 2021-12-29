Private companies continue to extend aid to Odette victims. Handout

MANILA - Several local firms have stepped up to address some of the basic needs of victims of typhoon Odette during the holidays.

Lucio Tan's LT Group Inc deployed mobile water stations in Cebu, Tagbilaran and Siargao, it said in a statement.

The stations are capable of filtering over 11,000 liters of water per day. Mobile water stations will remain in the areas until necessary, the group said.

Prior to this, the LT Group said its unit Asia Brewery Inc donated 6,000 cases of Absolute and Summit bottled water to various affected LGUs, NGOs and other civic groups.

Metro Manila concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water earlier said they deployed mobile treatment plants in several Odette-stricken areas to help produce potable water.

Filinvest Land, meanwhile, tapped sister firms FDC Water Utilities, Filinvest-Hitachi Omni Waterworks Inc, and Countrywide Water Services Inc to bring clean drinking water to Cebu.

In total, some 154,000 liters of potable water were sent by the group to over 3,000 typhoon victims in Cebu.

"We sympathize with the victims of Typhoon Odette. Our desalination projects may not have yet commenced, but we are committed to providing safe and high-quality water to residents in the province consistent with the Gotianun's vision of creating sustainable communities," said FDC Water Utilities President and CEO Juan Eugenio L. Roxas.

Typhoon Odette is the strongest to hit the country this year, devastating several provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao.