Vice President Leni Robredo is welcomed at the Dinggoy Roxas Civic Center in Roxas City, Capiz for the Robredo People's Council Convention on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Robredo thanked her supporters and was also prayed over by nuns and the religious community during her visit. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA—Vice President Leni Robredo secures another pledge of support for the May 2022 elections, his time from 4 former senators and 12 government officials, the latest in a series of endorsements for her bid for the presidency.

The 16 signatories urged Filipinos to rally behind Robredo's candidacy as they believe she is the "most qualified and trustworthy presidential candidate".

“We strongly believe that VP Leni is the most qualified and trustworthy presidential candidate who has the political will to rebuild our sordid past, engender hope and inspiration among our people regardless of social standing, and bring about change that has long eluded us,” the group said in a statement issued Monday.

The signatories include former Sen. Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon, Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Sergio Osmeña III and Wigberto "Bobby" Tañada.

The group said the country needs a President who is "fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive".

"We deserve a president who is fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive—leadership qualities that VP Leni has successfully demonstrated in the last six years despite the limited resources of her public office and undeserved open hostility from the present administration,” they said.

LOOK: Former senators Rodolfo Biazon, Jun Magsaysay, Serge Osmena, Bobby Tanada and other officials endorse VP Leni Robredo as the "most qualified and trustworthy" presidential candidate who is a "fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive" leader. pic.twitter.com/pjVCur7AKZ — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) February 21, 2022

The group also said Robredo "champions only truths and facts while others hide behind lies, excuses and denials."

"We want a president who respects our democratic processes, and will uphold our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times," they said.

The group appealed to Filipinos to join them in supporting Robredo's presidential bid.

"We throw our unequivocal support for VP Leni who leads with her heart, as much as she leads with her mind. This was especially apparent in the timely, efficient and innovative ways with which she implemented her own pandemic response plan," they said.

The statement was also signed by former Batangas Rep. Tomas Apacible, former Senior Deputy Speaker Raul Daza, former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, former Bataan Rep. Felicito Payumo, former Tourism Secretary Gemma Cruz-Araneta, former Agriculture Secretary Senen Bacani, former Commission on Higher Education commissioner Dr. Ester Garcia, former Poro Point Management Corporation director Jose Osias, former Isabela Gov. Grace Padaca, former Interior Secretary Cesar Sarino, former Philippine Retirement Authority chairman Atty. Luis Sison and former National Development Company director Virgilio Yuzon.

Robredo's bid for the country's highest post has also secured endorsements from former government officials of the Ramos and Aquino administrations, former workers of the United Nations, dozens of economists and hundreds of Catholic leaders.

RELATED VIDEO