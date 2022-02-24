MANILA — The Philippines is now honoring the COVID-19 vaccination certificates from Romania and British Virgin Islands, Malacañang said on Thursday.
In a statement, acting Malacañang spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the vaccine cards from the said countries may be used for arrival quarantine protocols, as well as for interzonal/intrazonal movement.
"The IATF directed the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation - One-Stop-Shop and the Bureau of Immigration to recognize only the proofs of vaccination thus approved by the IATF," Nograles said.
Earlier this week, the COVID-19 task force also approved the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of the following countries: Egypt, Maldives, Palau, Albania, Estonia, Greece, Malta and Uruguay.
The same document issued in the following counties/territories are also honored:
- Argentina
- Brunei Darussalam
- Cambodia
- Chile
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Indonesia
- Myanmar
- Papua New Guinea
- Peru
- Portugal
- Spain
- Azerbaijan
- Macau
- Syria
These are on top of other areas whose COVID-19 certificates were earlier approved by the COVID-19 task force.
The government had mandated that only fully vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed entry into the Philippines as part of efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Philippines in January fought a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. The country has recorded less than 2,000 new cases the past 6 days, data showed.
WATCH