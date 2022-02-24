Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on February 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers from 157 countries that have visa-free arrangements with the Philippines. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines is now honoring the COVID-19 vaccination certificates from Romania and British Virgin Islands, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a statement, acting Malacañang spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the vaccine cards from the said countries may be used for arrival quarantine protocols, as well as for interzonal/intrazonal movement.

"The IATF directed the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation - One-Stop-Shop and the Bureau of Immigration to recognize only the proofs of vaccination thus approved by the IATF," Nograles said.

Earlier this week, the COVID-19 task force also approved the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of the following countries: Egypt, Maldives, Palau, Albania, Estonia, Greece, Malta and Uruguay.

The same document issued in the following counties/territories are also honored:

- Argentina

- Brunei Darussalam

- Cambodia

- Chile

- Denmark

- Ecuador

- Indonesia

- Myanmar

- Papua New Guinea

- Peru

- Portugal

- Spain

- Azerbaijan

- Macau

- Syria

These are on top of other areas whose COVID-19 certificates were earlier approved by the COVID-19 task force.



The government had mandated that only fully vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed entry into the Philippines as part of efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines in January fought a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. The country has recorded less than 2,000 new cases the past 6 days, data showed.

