The Philippines on Thursday reopened its borders to foreign tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, from around 150 countries with visa-free arrangements.

Malacañang on the same day announced several revised protocols for foreign travelers.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the foreign spouse and children who are traveling with Filipinos and former Filipino citizens with balikbayan privilege "shall no longer be required to have return tickets not later than 30 days from date of arrival in the Philippines."

Meanwhile, foreign nationals coming from visa-free countries under Executive Order 408 who intend to stay beyond 30 days for purposes other than tourism or leisure "may enter the Philippines through an entry exemption document issued under existing IATF rules and regulations," he said.

On the other hand, foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens who are not nationals of EO 408 countries, whether or not travelling with said Filipino citizen, or who came from visa-required countries, or who are restricted foreign nationals, "may enter the country without the need for an entry exemption document provided they have been issued a 9(a) visa with the appropriate visa notation," Nograles said.

"All of the above foreign nationals are required to be fully vaccinated and possess acceptable proof of vaccination, except only for minor children below twelve years of age traveling with their fully-vaccinated parents," he said in a statement.

He said these travelers must also present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to their departure from country of origin.

Nograles mentioned further that the COVID-19 task force is recognizing the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of Brazil, Israel, South Korea and Timor Leste. These are in addition to the proof of vaccination of other territories that the Philippines earlier accredited.