Passengers arrive at the NAIA Terminal 1 on Nov. 29, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Starting February, the Philippines will now require foreign nationals entering the country to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

"Beginning Feb.16, 2022, proof of full vaccination shall be made a requirement for entry of all foreign nationals allowed to enter the Philippines," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, acting spokesman for Malacañang.

Proof of inoculation should be presented "prior to boarding flights to any points in the Philippines," said Nograles.

Only the following travelers are exempted from this rule:

Children below 18 years old

People medically unable to receive the vaccine, as certified by competent public health region in the country of origin

Foreign diplomats and their qualified dependents or 9(e) visa holders

The Philippines is battling its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, disrupting business operations and government services.

On Thursday, the country posted its highest ever single-day tally of coronavirus infections at 34,021. This raised overall confirmed infections to 3,092,409, data from the Department of Health showed.



Government extended curbs in Metro Manila and other provinces until the end of January to arrest the COVID-19 uptick.

— With a report from Reuters

Video courtesy of PTV







