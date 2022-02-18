Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines has expanded the list of COVID-19 vaccination certificates that travelers must have for entry into the country, Malacañang said on Friday.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19, in a meeting on Thursday, accredited certificates from the following territories as proof of vaccination, which travelers can present for entry, quarantine and interzonal or intrazonal movement, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Argentina

Brunei Darussalam

Cambodia

Chile

Denmark

Ecuador

Indonesia

Myanmar

Papua New Guinea

Peru

Portugal

Spain

Azerbaijan

Macau

Syria



These are on top of other territories whose COVID-19 certificates were earlier approved by the COVID-19 task force, Nograles said in a press briefing.

The government mandated that only fully vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed entry into the Philippines as part of efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines in January fought a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. COVID-19 cases have since fallen below 3,000 a day.