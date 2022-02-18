Home  >  News

Philippines honors COVID-19 vaccination certificates from more countries

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 18 2022 07:30 PM

Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file
Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines has expanded the list of COVID-19 vaccination certificates that travelers must have for entry into the country, Malacañang said on Friday. 

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19, in a meeting on Thursday, accredited certificates from the following territories as proof of vaccination, which travelers can present for entry, quarantine and interzonal or intrazonal movement, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles. 

  • Argentina
  • Brunei Darussalam
  • Cambodia
  • Chile
  • Denmark
  • Ecuador
  • Indonesia
  • Myanmar
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Peru
  • Portugal
  • Spain
  • Azerbaijan
  • Macau 
  • Syria 
     

These are on top of other territories whose COVID-19 certificates were earlier approved by the COVID-19 task force, Nograles said in a press briefing.

The government mandated that only fully vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed entry into the Philippines as part of efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The Philippines in January fought a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. COVID-19 cases have since fallen below 3,000 a day. 

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Philippines   Philippines travel rules   coronavirus   COVID-19   COVID19   COVID   COVID Philippines   COVID updates   COVID latest Philippines   COVID variant   omicron   COVID vaccine  