MANILA — The Philippines has expanded the list of COVID-19 vaccination certificates that travelers must have for entry into the country, Malacañang said on Friday.
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19, in a meeting on Thursday, accredited certificates from the following territories as proof of vaccination, which travelers can present for entry, quarantine and interzonal or intrazonal movement, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.
- Argentina
- Brunei Darussalam
- Cambodia
- Chile
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- Indonesia
- Myanmar
- Papua New Guinea
- Peru
- Portugal
- Spain
- Azerbaijan
- Macau
- Syria
These are on top of other territories whose COVID-19 certificates were earlier approved by the COVID-19 task force, Nograles said in a press briefing.
The government mandated that only fully vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed entry into the Philippines as part of efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Philippines in January fought a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. COVID-19 cases have since fallen below 3,000 a day.