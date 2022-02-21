Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on Feb. 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has recognized the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of 8 more countries for entry protocols, Malacañang said on Monday.

The COVID-19 task force accepted the vaccination certificates of Egypt, Maldives, Palau, Albania, Estonia, Greece, Malta and Uruguay for arrival quarantine protocols and interzonal or intrazonal movement of travelers, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

These are on top of other territories whose COVID-19 certificates were earlier approved by the COVID-19 task force, Nograles said in a statement.



The government mandated that only fully vaccinated foreign travelers will be allowed entry into the Philippines as part of efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines in January fought a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. New cases as of Sunday have fallen to 1,712, the lowest daily tally so far this year.