Mall customers in Quezon City on February 03, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 1,712 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 3,652,203.

This was the lowest daily tally so far this year, and the lowest since Dec. 30 last year.

The positivity rate was also at 8.8 percent, the fifth straight day that this was below 10 percent.

The Department of Health meanwhile also reported 3,686 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 3,535,987.

This means that the country has a total of 60,532 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Seventy seven new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported pushing the death toll to 55,684.

Of the 77 deaths, 51 occurred in February 2022, 20 in January 2022, 3 in October 2021, and 3 in September 2021 due to late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya.

The DOH said 257 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and 61 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Metro Manila mayors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to talk about the possibility of placing the capital region under Alert Level 1, the most relaxed COVID-19 alert level.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has caused more than 423 million infections and over 5.88 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center citing official reports.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 78.4 million infections and over 935,000 deaths.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to COVID-19, the World Health Organization has estimated that the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

