Magalong's wife among guests fined for viral Baguio party

ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The wife of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong was among those fined for non-wearing of face masks during the viral party of events host Tim Yap last month, an official said Wednesday.

The January 17 party earned public ire after videos circulated on social media showing guests who did not appear to be wearing face masks and did not observe physical distancing.

"Yun po ang alam ko din. Si madam Arlene Magalong na-fine din po kasi nakita rin po sa photos na nakalimutang mag-mask," Baguio Tourism officer Aloysius Mapalo told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(That's what I know too, that madam Arlene Magalong was also fined because she was seen not wearing a mask in photos.)

"I see that unfortunate event as one incident na na-overlook lang ang iba nating health protocols because there was a revelry. At that moment medyo may nakalimutan."

(I see that unfortunate event as one incident where our health protocols were overlooked because there was a revelry. At that they seemed to have forgotten these.)

The mayor earlier said he and his wife briefly attended the party and admitted possible lapses in health protocols.

"Meron pa rin, even my wife violated it kasi nagtanggal nga 'yan because may picture taking...," he said.

(There were still violations, even my wife violated it because she took off her mask because there was a picture taking.)

Management of The Manor, the venue of the party, had "admitted they could have been more strict," Mapalo said.

"Because of that admission and they were apologetic about it, they were also fined," he said.

Magalong has asked the Department of Tourism that the city be allowed to accept tourists despite its placement under general community quarantine, which bars the entry of travelers.

The mayor has submitted an "irrevocable" resignation letter as the country's contact tracing czar but Malacañang rejected it.