Gov't probes alleged Baguio party attended by celebrities

MANILA - The Department of Tourism in Cordillera said Tuesday it has launched an investigation into a reported party at The Manor in Baguio City.

The agency said it has asked the accredited accommodation to explain the supposed party last January 17 that involved several celebrities.

Videos curated from Instagram stories of several attendees drew flak online as they showed partygoers without face masks, no physical distancing and other possible violations of IATF guidelines.

In a statement, the tourism department reminded the public of the health guidelines on mass gathering and social events.

“While some gatherings are already allowed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), event organizers and participants are still mandated to follow the minimum health and safety guidelines (HSG) such as the wearing of masks and physical distancing," it said.

“The DOT reiterates the strict observance of the HSGs and rules and regulations governing DOT-accredited tourism enterprises. Warning, suspension or revocation of accreditation await the violators, depending on the gravity of the offense,” it added.

The agency earlier shuttered a resort in San Juan town, Batangas for violating health protocols twice, including holding a beach party.

It also investigated a Halloween party held in a private residence in Boracay. Event organizers were slapped with a P5,000 fine while 2 foreigners who donned police uniforms as costumes were also penalized.

