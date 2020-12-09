Batangas resort ordered shut for COVID-19 protocol violations in beach party



MANILA - A resort in San Juan town, Batangas was ordered closed Wednesday for violating health protocols twice, its mayor said, including a beach party on Dec. 7.

The local government had suspended operations of Blue Coral Beach Resorts Inc. from Sep. 2 to 17 for breaching anti-virus measures, according to Mayor Ildebrando Salud. But violations were again observed at a resort gathering just this week.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) had earlier condemned the "reckless" social gathering at the resort, where people were caught on video partying without face masks and face shields and disregarding physical distancing.

In November, the agency denounced a Halloween party held in a private residence in Boracay. Event organizers were slapped with a P5,000 fine while 2 foreigners who donned police uniforms as costumes were also penalized.

The Philippines has slowly reopened its tourist destinations in a bid to revive the economy after one of the world's longest lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The country as of Tuesday has tallied 442,785 coronavirus cases, with 8,670 deaths, 408,790 recoveries, and 25,325 active infections.

— Report from Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News